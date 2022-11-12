UrduPoint.com

One More Person Died Of Dengue In KP, Death Toll Increases To 18

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 03:10 PM

One more person died of dengue in KP, death toll increases to 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :One more person died of dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this number of deaths has increased to 18, an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men here on Saturday.

The patient who died of dengue belongs to Peshawar, the official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed. He disclosed that 136 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the number has reached 20940.

He said only in Peshawar 84 cases of dengue have been reported and with this, the number has become 8833.

However, the situation in other districts including 16 new cases of dengue has been reported in Mardan wherein the number has increased to 3913, 19 cases of dengue have been reported in Bannu and 16 in Swabi. In 24 hours, he said, 6 dengue patients were admitted to the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and so far a total of 45 patients are currently under treatment for the Dengue virus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dengue Died Mardan Swabi Media

Recent Stories

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Mus ..

PTI long march to resume from Lala Musa today: Musarrat Cheema

8 minutes ago
 PTI Chief compromised national interests for his p ..

PTI Chief compromised national interests for his political interests: Marriyum

24 minutes ago
 President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture ..

President emphasizes over promotion of tax culture in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

Dubai Customs celebrates World Quality Day 2022

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second S ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in the Second Saudi Green Initiative Forum

2 hours ago
 OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability for Human Rights Violations a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.