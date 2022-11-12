One more person died of dengue in KP, death toll increases to 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :One more person died of dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this number of deaths has increased to 18, an official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa told media men here on Saturday.

The patient who died of dengue belongs to Peshawar, the official of the Health Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed. He disclosed that 136 new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the number has reached 20940.

He said only in Peshawar 84 cases of dengue have been reported and with this, the number has become 8833.

However, the situation in other districts including 16 new cases of dengue has been reported in Mardan wherein the number has increased to 3913, 19 cases of dengue have been reported in Bannu and 16 in Swabi. In 24 hours, he said, 6 dengue patients were admitted to the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and so far a total of 45 patients are currently under treatment for the Dengue virus.