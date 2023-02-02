One more policeman succumbs to injuries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Another police official, who was critically injured in a mosque blast at police lines, succumbed to his wounds in hospital here on Thursday, raising the death toll to over 100.

Identified as constable, Zeeshan Khan, the martyred hailed from Katlang area of the Mardan district.

He was under treatment at the critical care unit of the Lady Reading Hospital for critical head and chest injuries.

He got married two months ago and was the only brother of six sisters.

His funeral will be offered with official protocol at Police Lines Mardan and will be buried at the ancestral graveyard in Katlang Tehsil.