UrduPoint.com

One More Policeman Succumbs To Injuries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 02:20 PM

One more policeman succumbs to injuries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Another police official, who was critically injured in a mosque blast at police lines, succumbed to his wounds in hospital here on Thursday, raising the death toll to over 100.

Identified as constable, Zeeshan Khan, the martyred hailed from Katlang area of the Mardan district.

He was under treatment at the critical care unit of the Lady Reading Hospital for critical head and chest injuries.

He got married two months ago and was the only brother of six sisters.

His funeral will be offered with official protocol at Police Lines Mardan and will be buried at the ancestral graveyard in Katlang Tehsil.

Related Topics

Injured Police Married Mardan Reading Mosque From

Recent Stories

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

1 minute ago
 Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final Communiqué of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

2 hours ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

2 hours ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

3 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.