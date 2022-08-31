UrduPoint.com

One More Reports Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 10:15 PM

One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

One more coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed cases surged to 35,947 in the province on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :One more coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed cases surged to 35,947 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 16,14704 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 35,552 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street ..

SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street crimes to face departmental ac ..

3 minutes ago
 208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations i ..

208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Relief activities continue in flood affected areas ..

Relief activities continue in flood affected areas of Larkana Region

3 minutes ago
 Russian-Iranian Energy Cooperation Developing Stea ..

Russian-Iranian Energy Cooperation Developing Steadily - Lavrov

5 minutes ago
 Ex DGPR Aiwane-Sadr Qaswar Saeed Mirza passes away ..

Ex DGPR Aiwane-Sadr Qaswar Saeed Mirza passes away

5 minutes ago
 Medium to high flood likely to continue in River I ..

Medium to high flood likely to continue in River Indus: FFC

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.