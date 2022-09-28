One more reports positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

One new coronavirus patient were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,997 in the province on Wednesday

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 16,46,794 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 35,606 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.