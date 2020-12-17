UrduPoint.com
One More Succumbed To COVID-19 In Attock

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:49 PM

One more succumbed to COVID-19 in Attock

Another patient Mohammad Riaz, 67 years old, resident of Hazro died of coronavirus here on Thursday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Another patient Mohammad Riaz, 67 years old, resident of Hazro died of coronavirus here on Thursday.

Riaz succumbed to virus and was latter buried at local graveyard following SoPs, sources in health department told APP.

According to statistics released by health authorities, the active COVID-19 positive patients in the district are 144 in which three are under treatment while 141 are in isolation at their homes.

Among these active patients, as many as 77 belongs to Attock, 22 to Hazro, 23 to Fatehjang, 12 to Pindigheab, 7 to Hassanabdal and 3 to Jand.

Sources further said that as many as 4 suspected patients are under treatment at district headquarters hospital Attock in which two are stable while two other are critical.

Sources further disclosed that number of suspected patients in the district raised to 20,268 while screening of as many as 23,719 persons is carried out across the district in which 18,790 were tested negative. Sources said that result of 552 people is awaited in the district.

