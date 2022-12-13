UrduPoint.com

One More Test Positive For Coronavirus In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 02:20 PM

One more test positive for coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,741.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,109 from Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts. The report added that the new case had arrived from the Potohar town area while eight confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administration drive was launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours, 306 samples were collected, out of which 305 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

2 minutes ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

1 hour ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

2 hours ago
 United Nation Economic and Social Commission for A ..

United Nation Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) ..

2 hours ago
 Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing ..

Huawei and OPPO Sign Global Patent Cross-licensing Agreement

2 hours ago
 vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb ..

Vivo Y35 Comes with Powerful Performance, a Superb Camera System and a Trendy St ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.