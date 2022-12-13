One more test positive for coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,741.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Tuesday, the infected cases included 44,109 from Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts. The report added that the new case had arrived from the Potohar town area while eight confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administration drive was launched on March 10, 2021. District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours, 306 samples were collected, out of which 305 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent.