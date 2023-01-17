One more test positive for Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :One more person has been confirmed with coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases in the district to 47747, during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district.

According to the latest data released by the district health authority here on Tuesday, the number of infected cases registered from Rawalpindi was 44,114 and 3,633 from other districts.

The report added that the new case has been confirmed from the Potohar Town area while two confirmed patients have been quarantined at home.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people including 44,790 health workers across the district have taken vaccinated against the deadly Corona Virus (COVID-19).

The district health authority says that 488 samples were taken during the last 24 hours, of which 487 were declared negative while the positive rate was recorded at 0.21 per cent.