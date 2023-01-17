UrduPoint.com

One More Test Positive For Coronavirus In RWP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

One more test positive for Coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :One more person has been confirmed with coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases in the district to 47747, during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district.

According to the latest data released by the district health authority here on Tuesday, the number of infected cases registered from Rawalpindi was 44,114 and 3,633 from other districts.

The report added that the new case has been confirmed from the Potohar Town area while two confirmed patients have been quarantined at home.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people including 44,790 health workers across the district have taken vaccinated against the deadly Corona Virus (COVID-19).

The district health authority says that 488 samples were taken during the last 24 hours, of which 487 were declared negative while the positive rate was recorded at 0.21 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

6 minutes ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

12 minutes ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

27 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

57 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

57 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh ..

President issues Federal Decree appointing Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.