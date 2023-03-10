One more test positive for COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,774. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Rawal town area while six confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district hospital.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,304 samples were collected, out of which 303 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.33 per cent.

The infected cases included 44,127 from Rawalpindi and 3,647 from other districts.