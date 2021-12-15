One more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :About one new coronavirus patients was tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33540 in Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1315801 people were screened for the virus till December 15 out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 33,136 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.