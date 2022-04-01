UrduPoint.com

One More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 09:12 PM

One more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Around one new coronavirus patient was tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 35475 in Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Around one new coronavirus patient was tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 35475 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator of the provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1448616 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 35089 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China Should Lift Trade Restrictions Against Lithu ..

China Should Lift Trade Restrictions Against Lithuania - European Commission Hea ..

57 seconds ago
 Russia to Present UNSC With New Letter on US Bio A ..

Russia to Present UNSC With New Letter on US Bio Activities in Ukraine on Friday ..

58 seconds ago
 IAEA Chief Says Agency Agreed Separately With Mosc ..

IAEA Chief Says Agency Agreed Separately With Moscow, Kiev on Nuclear Security i ..

1 minute ago
 China Supports EU-NATO-US-Russia Dialogue to Resol ..

China Supports EU-NATO-US-Russia Dialogue to Resolve Security Issues - Xi

1 minute ago
 Pope Apologizes to Canada's Indigenous People for ..

Pope Apologizes to Canada's Indigenous People for Church Role in Residential Sch ..

3 minutes ago
 Ramzan's moon to be sighted on Saturday

Ramzan's moon to be sighted on Saturday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.