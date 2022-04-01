One more test positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Around one new coronavirus patient was tested positive while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 35475 in Balochistan on Friday.

According to media coordinator of the provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1448616 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 35089 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.