One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Around 01 new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35476 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1449464 people were screened for the virus, out of which 01 more was reported positive.

As many as 35089 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.