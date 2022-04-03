UrduPoint.com

One More Tested Corona Positive In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Around 01 new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35476 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1449464 people were screened for the virus, out of which 01 more was reported positive.

As many as 35089 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saving Donbas One of Goals of Russia's Military Op ..

Saving Donbas One of Goals of Russia's Military Operation - Kremlin

35 minutes ago
 More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across ..

More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across Russia

35 minutes ago
 PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to v ..

PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to violence: Chaudhry Fawad Hussai ..

35 minutes ago
 UN mission in Congo repatriates bodies of six Paki ..

UN mission in Congo repatriates bodies of six Pakistani peacekeepers martyred in ..

35 minutes ago
 Ukraine Not Friendly Nation for Both Russia, Belar ..

Ukraine Not Friendly Nation for Both Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

35 minutes ago
 Decision on Finland's Possible Accession to NATO S ..

Decision on Finland's Possible Accession to NATO Should Be Made in Spring - Prim ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.