One more tested Covid positive in Balchistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while a number of total confirmed patients surged to 33655 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1337457 people were screened for the virus till January 6 out of which one more were reported positive.

As many as 33255 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 366 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.