One more tested positive corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35438 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1424674 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 35004 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirusso far while 377 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.