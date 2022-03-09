UrduPoint.com

One More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 12:31 AM

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,399 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,399 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,417,809 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 34,966 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 377 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI to overcome situation in wake of no-trust moti ..

PTI to overcome situation in wake of no-trust motion: Imran Ismail

6 minutes ago
 Opposition playing tactics to get NRO: Senator

Opposition playing tactics to get NRO: Senator

7 minutes ago
 Public well aware of opposition's drama of no conf ..

Public well aware of opposition's drama of no confidence motion: Asad Umer

1 hour ago
 Oil prices surge as US bans Russian oil imports

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian oil imports

1 hour ago
 5 martyred, 19 injured in Sibi blast

5 martyred, 19 injured in Sibi blast

1 hour ago
 675 Kashmiri women killed this year, 23,000 widowe ..

675 Kashmiri women killed this year, 23,000 widowed since 1989: Mushaal

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>