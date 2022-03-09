One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,399 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,417,809 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive today.

Meanwhile, 34,966 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 377 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.