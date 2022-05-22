UrduPoint.com

One More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2022 | 10:20 PM

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35497 in the province on Sunday.

According to Media Coordinator Provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,495,721 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 35113 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

