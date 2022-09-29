One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35998 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig at least 1647557 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 35607 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.