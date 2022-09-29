UrduPoint.com

One More Tested Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 09:57 PM

One more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35998 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35998 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig at least 1647557 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 35607 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

Related Topics

Balochistan Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Family Sues Quebec Hospital for Mocking Dying Indi ..

Family Sues Quebec Hospital for Mocking Dying Indigenous Woman - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Over 300 Hepatitis A Cases Reported in Europe, UK ..

Over 300 Hepatitis A Cases Reported in Europe, UK - EU Agency

6 minutes ago
 New asteroid strike images show impact 'a lot bigg ..

New asteroid strike images show impact 'a lot bigger than expected'

6 minutes ago
 SACM Waqar Mehdi for expediting pending inquiries

SACM Waqar Mehdi for expediting pending inquiries

6 minutes ago
 Nuclear Reactor With Increased Safety Designed in ..

Nuclear Reactor With Increased Safety Designed in Japan Based on Fukushima Lesso ..

6 minutes ago
 China Three Gorges firm presents $0.65 m cheque fo ..

China Three Gorges firm presents $0.65 m cheque for flood relief to Prime Minist ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.