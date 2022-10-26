One more tested positive for deadly Coronavirus in RWP

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 07:12 PM

One more person was diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,684

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,684.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,056 from Rawalpindi and 3,628 from other districts. The report added that the new case had arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area while presently, nine confirmed patients were quarantined at homes and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal COVID-19 across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,006 samples were collected, out of which 1,005 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.

