One More Tests Covid-19 Positive In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2022 | 11:21 PM

One more tests Covid-19 positive in Balochistan

One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35469 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35469 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1441490 people were screened for the virus, out of which 01 more was reported positive.

As many as 35079 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

