One more tests positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Around one new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33625 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 13231380 people were screened for the virus till December 27 out of which one more were reported positive.

As many as 33175 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.