UrduPoint.com

One More Tests Positive For Corona In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:31 PM

One more tests positive for corona in Balochistan

Around one new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33625 in Balochistan on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Around one new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33625 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 13231380 people were screened for the virus till December 27 out of which one more were reported positive.

As many as 33175 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 363 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.

Related Topics

Balochistan December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Niger celebrates National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai

3 minutes ago
 UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism ..

UAE Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorism Financing Public-Private-Part ..

18 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign ..

Etihad Airways, Henan Province Airport Group sign MoSC for strengthening Sino-Ar ..

18 minutes ago
 New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect ..

New amendments on cheque provisions to take effect from 2nd January 2022: CBUAE

1 hour ago
 Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

Ajman Police Chief meets UAE Ambassador to Egypt

1 hour ago
 Iraq's top court rejects fraud claims, ratifies el ..

Iraq's top court rejects fraud claims, ratifies election results

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.