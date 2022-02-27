One more tests positive for corona in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35326 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 140806 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 34877 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 375 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.