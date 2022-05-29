One more tests positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35501 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan, Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1503833 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 35119 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.