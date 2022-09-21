One more tests positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :One more coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35,990 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 16,38,829 people were screened for the virus, out of which one more was reported positive.

As many as 35,596 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.