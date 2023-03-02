One more tests positive for Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :One more person tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,766.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Thursday, the infected cases included 44,121 from Rawalpindi and 3,645 from other districts. The report added that the new case had arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area while one confirmed patient was quarantined at home, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal COVID-19 across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,375 samples were collected, out of which 374 were declared negative, while the positive case rate was recorded at 0.27 percent.