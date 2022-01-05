One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 33654 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, atleast 1337205 people were screened for the virus till January 5 out of which one more were reported positive.

As many as 33251 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 366 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.