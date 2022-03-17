UrduPoint.com

One More Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 09:50 PM

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

Another tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35454 in the province on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Another tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35454 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1429271 people were screened for the virus, out of which one was reported positive.

As many as 35045 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

