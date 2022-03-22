UrduPoint.com

One More Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 11:18 PM

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

One new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35460 in the province on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35460 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan,Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1,436,578 people were screened for the virus, outof which 1 more were reported positive today. As many as 35,060 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

