One More Tests Positive For Covid-19 In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 09:54 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :One new coronavirus patient was tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35472 in the province on Wednesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1445815 people were screened for coronavirus, out of which 1 more was reported positive.

As many as 35088 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

