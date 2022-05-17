One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

One more new coronavirus patient was tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35493 in Balochistan on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :One more new coronavirus patient was tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 35493 in Balochistan on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator of provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr.

Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 1490622 people were screened for the virus, out of which 01 more was reported positive.

As many as 35108 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 378 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.