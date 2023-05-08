UrduPoint.com

One More Tests Positive For Fatal Coronavirus In Rwp

Published May 08, 2023

One more tests positive for fatal Coronavirus in Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,857.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Monday, the infected cases included 44,183 from Rawalpindi and 3,674 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area while one confirmed patient was quarantined at home, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours, 120 samples were collected, out of which 119 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.83 per cent.

