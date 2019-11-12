One more Tezgam train inferno injured dies at BVH

Death toll of Tezgam train inferno incident has risen to 76 as a 20-year-old woman succumbed to her burn injuries at Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur here on Tuesday

Focal Person of BVH Bahawalpur, Dr Aamir Bukhari who is also Director Emergency at the hospital confirmed death of 20-year-old, Rubina Bibi who was resident of Jehlum. He told media persons that Rubina Bibi and her husband, Shahid suffered burn wounds when three bogies of Rawalpindi-bound train, Tezgam caught fire as gas cylinder stove burst into flames in the train.

He said that the two along with other injured passengers were admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Bahawl Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur (One of the largest civil hospitals of the country). He said that Rubina had received critical burn injuries as most parts of her body had burn wounds in the train fire.

"We tried our best to provide all available medical facilities to treat the woman but she succumbed to her injuries due to her very serious condition," he said.

He said that ambulance was provided to transport the body to her native area in Jehlum. He said that Shahid, the husband of the woman was also provided with medical treatment at the hospital. Bukhari maintained that death toll of Tezgam train inferno incident had risen to 76 after death of the women at BVH, today (Tuesday).

It is recalled here that Rawalpindi-bound train, Tezgam caught fire when it was passing through Chani Goth area a few days back. A number of passengers lost their lives in the train and several others received injuries. Dr Bukhari said there was no proper complete burn unit at BVH.