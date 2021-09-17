One more witness testified in reference against Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday testified one more witness in reference against former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala and others in Kidney Hills corruption reference.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to accused Saleem Mandviwala and Ijaza Haroon on the the request of their lawyers.

Latter the court recorded statement of witness Sheikh Kamal Ahmed, who stated that he was recently retired as director land in Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The NAB had summoned him in July 2020 in Kidney Hills cases, the witness said, adding that the land of Kidney Hills was allocated to store water.

He also produced the copy of lay out plan of the land before court. The court, however, didn't make the photo copy as the case record and adjourned the hearing till October 4.