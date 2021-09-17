UrduPoint.com

One More Witness Testified In Reference Against Mandviwala

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:20 AM

One more witness testified in reference against Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday testified one more witness in reference against former deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwala and others in Kidney Hills corruption reference.

The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to accused Saleem Mandviwala and Ijaza Haroon on the the request of their lawyers.

Latter the court recorded statement of witness Sheikh Kamal Ahmed, who stated that he was recently retired as director land in Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The NAB had summoned him in July 2020 in Kidney Hills cases, the witness said, adding that the land of Kidney Hills was allocated to store water.

He also produced the copy of lay out plan of the land before court. The court, however, didn't make the photo copy as the case record and adjourned the hearing till October 4.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Corruption Senate National Accountability Bureau Water Lawyers July October 2020 From Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review acc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary review accelerating bilateral ties

3 hours ago
 Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 ..

Estonia to Recognize Certificates for Any COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Board

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US ..

Blinken Says France Vital Ally in Indo-Pacific, US in Touch With Counterparts Ab ..

3 hours ago
 US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Att ..

US, Australia to Remain Vigilant About China's Attempts to Undermine World Order ..

3 hours ago
 OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Obser ..

OSCE States Eligible to Amend Composition of Observation Groups - Russian Repres ..

4 hours ago
 Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Imp ..

Russian Envoy to EU Warns Against Exaggerating Importance of EU Lawmakers' Repor ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.