One more youth martyred by Indian troops in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a youth in Badgam district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service the youth was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation, jointly launched by Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and police in Charar-e-Sharief area of the district. A house was also destroyed by the troops. The killing triggered anti-India protests in the area. Earlier, an Indian soldier was critically injured in an attack in the same area.

Senior Hurriyat leader Professor Abdul Ghani Butt speaking at a gathering in Sopore said the human rights violations being perpetrated by India in IIOJK were intolerable and added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would continue their struggle till they achieve their final goal.

A delegation of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat-e-Jammu and Kashmir during a visit to the residence of a martyred woman in Batamaloo, Srinagar said that Hurriyat leaders and activists, especially those associated with Tehreek-e-Hurriyat were being victimized by brutal Indian forces.

Hurriyat leaders, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Samad Inqalabi and Mir Shahid Saleem in their statements and addresses expressed grave concern over the widespread human rights violations in the territory. Paying tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs, they said that the people of Kashmir would continue to offer resistance against India's illegal occupation of their homeland. Rights activist Muhammad Ahsan Untoo has said that he would approach International Court of Justice for an action if seriously ill Kashmiri detainees were not provided medical treatment.

Meanwhile, an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that extrajudicial killing of Kashmiri youth had become a regular feature of Indian troops. It said the killing of three labourers in Shopian fake encounter on July 18 had brought back painful memories of the past. The report cited a few examples including those of 2000 Pathribal and 2010 Machil massacres and proved that Indian troops were habitual of killing the Kashmiris in fake encounters.