One Motorcyclist Crushed To Death, Two Injured In Burewala
Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 09:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) One youngster riding a motorbike was crushed to death and another two were in critical condition by a fast-moving motorcyclist coming from the opposite side at Vehari Road in the Burewala district of Punjab on early Friday morning.
According to Rescue 1122, a recklessly driven motorbike rider ran over another motorcyclist carrying three people in Burewala, As a result, one youngster lost his life on the spot while the other two were critically wounded, a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams reached the scene, and shifted the body and injured to hospital.
The police impounded the other motorbike rider and after registering a case against the driver.
