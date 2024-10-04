Open Menu

One Motorcyclist Crushed To Death, Two Injured In Burewala

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2024 | 09:20 AM

One motorcyclist crushed to death, two injured in Burewala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) One youngster riding a motorbike was crushed to death and another two were in critical condition by a fast-moving motorcyclist coming from the opposite side at Vehari Road in the Burewala district of Punjab on early Friday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a recklessly driven motorbike rider ran over another motorcyclist carrying three people in Burewala, As a result, one youngster lost his life on the spot while the other two were critically wounded, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the scene, and shifted the body and injured to hospital.

The police impounded the other motorbike rider and after registering a case against the driver.

