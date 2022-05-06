One motorcyclist died and two injured near Sajjikot waterfall

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :At least one person died and two others were critically injured when their motorcycle fell into a deep gorge near the Sajjikot waterfall.

During the eid vacations, a large number of tourists from Rawalpindi, Islamabad and KP are visiting tourist spots in the Hazara division particularly the waterfalls of district Abbottabad and Haripur where they are reaching without following any precautionary measures.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, three motorcyclists of Rawalpindi fell into a deep gorge near Sajjikot waterfall where one of them died on the spot and two others sustained critical injuries.

The dead person was identified as Muhammad Rizwan son of Abdul Rasheed resident of Rawalpindi while the injured were identified as Imad son of Bagga Khan and Majid son of Meer Hassan residents of Harran Rawalpindi.

The dead body and injured were shifted to Type-D hospital Havelian where after completion of medico-legal formalities the dead body was handed over to the family.