One motorcyclist killed, another hurt in road mishap

A motorcyclist was killed while another sustained injuries due to collision between two motorcycles near Adda Jhalar Kabirwala

According to Rescue 1122 officials, two motorcycles collided near Adda Jhalar Kabirwala and in the meanwhile a truck ran over one motorcycle rider who had fallen down on road.

As a result, Nadeem s/o Siddiq died on the spot while Ramzan s/o Ayyub resident of Peer Mahal sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Civil hospital after providing first aid.