One Motorcylist Died In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 02:40 PM

One motorcylist died in road accident

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :At least one motorcyclist died and another was injured in Jinnah abad when their motorcycle overturned owing to overspeeding.

According to the Rescue 1122 sources, two tourists of Sargodha while traveling on a motorcycle during their visit to Jinnah Abad Abbottabad struck the road when the driver lost his control due to overspeeding, resulting in Tanveer lost his life while 22 years old Mujtaba sustained critical injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead body of the tourist to Ayub Medical Complex for treatment, after medico-legal formalities handed over the body to the heirs.

