One murder conviction sent to the gallows, one to life in prison in Taxila

Wah Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) A local court in Taxila on Saturday condemned a man to death for killing another man, while a co-defendant was given a life sentence for hurting the guy due to a long-standing dispute within the boundaries of the Taxila Police Station in 2019. In addition, the judge fined both convicted parties as well.

According to the FIR filed at the Wah Cantonment Police station under sections 302 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), Yusuf Khan was hurt due to an old grudge, and Umar Farooq was shot and killed by the accused Nadeem Hussain and Kashif Hussain. Afterwards, police found the weapons used in the murder and attempted murder cases and detained both of the accused.