One Nabbed For Making Bogus Call On 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM

One nabbed for making bogus call on 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Rawat Police on Friday arrested an accused for making a bogus call on the Emergency Helpline 15 about his

car theft.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesman said that accused Tanveer had called 15 in February this year that his car had been stolen.

The Rawat Police responded to the call and immediately reached the spot but on investigation found that no incident had occurred.

The police, however, could not arrest the accused as he had switched off his mobile phone soon after the call.

The police registered a case against him and managed to take him into custody on Friday.

