One Nabbed For Making Bogus Call On 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) The Rawat Police on Friday arrested an accused for making a bogus call on the Emergency Helpline 15 about his
car theft.
The Rawalpindi Police spokesman said that accused Tanveer had called 15 in February this year that his car had been stolen.
The Rawat Police responded to the call and immediately reached the spot but on investigation found that no incident had occurred.
The police, however, could not arrest the accused as he had switched off his mobile phone soon after the call.
The police registered a case against him and managed to take him into custody on Friday.
Recent Stories
‘Authors from the UAE’ concludes its first participation in Bologna Children ..
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials
Department of Municipalities and Transport completes milestone projects worth AE ..
SBA drives global visibility for Arabic publishing through Bologna Children’s ..
AD Ports Group appoints Mar Construction, Dar Al Handasah for major modernisatio ..
Ministry of Justice: Seven companies sanctioned by US over Sudan do not own vali ..
Dana Gas, Crescent Petroleum reach 500 MMboe cumulative production from Khor Mor ..
Municipal Council of Dibba Al Hisn discusses border crossings
Canada imposes 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on imports of US vehicles
PSL 10th edition: Fakhar Zaman resumes batting at Lahore Qalandars’ nets after ..
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi hosts inaugural Healthy Longevity Innovation ..
Abu Dhabi University surpasses 4,000 research publications in International Scop ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 100 drug pushers in March6 minutes ago
-
Advisory issued for sowing of Bt cotton varieties6 minutes ago
-
One nabbed for making bogus call on 156 minutes ago
-
Factory, workshop owners instructed to register, verify employees6 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 Muzaffargarh rescued over 6,700 people in March16 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches online system for prisoner sentence records, pardons16 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force arrested 283 criminals in March16 minutes ago
-
IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials21 minutes ago
-
SSP Butt reviews mosque security in Capital26 minutes ago
-
Rich tributes paid to ZAB on his 46th death anniversary in KP36 minutes ago
-
PC-1s for 12 projects to restore old Lahore prepared36 minutes ago
-
NEPRA concludes hearing into govt motion to slash power tariff36 minutes ago