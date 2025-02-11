Open Menu

One Nabbed For Making Fake Call On Helpline 15

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 08:45 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Gujar Khan on Tuesday nabbed an accused for making a fake call on the Emergency Helpline 15 regarding snatching of his mobile phone.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Ehsan Ali made a bogus call on the helpline 15 that three persons had snatched some cash and his mobile phone at gunpoint and fled.

On being informed about the incident, a Gujar Khan Police immediately reached the spot, and on investigation found that nothing untoward had happened with the accused.

The police arrested the accused and registered a case.

Meanwhile, six accused Samiullah, Younis, Muhammad Ahmed, Ayan, Ismail and Hamza were held during search operations in different areas of the district for violation of the Tenancy At.

