'One nation, one law to be ensured,' says PM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said the problems of Gilgit Baltistan would be addressed through constitutional means, and no 'hostage group' would be allowed to enforce its agenda.

�"The rule of One Nation and One Law will be implemented and there should be no doubt about it," he told journalists at the opening of the outpatient department at the cardiology hospital in Gilgit.

The prime minister said it was the responsibility of the State to ensure the rights of the people.

He said every effort would be made to resolve the problems of the people of GB and provide them with an honourable life.

� He vowed to focus on tapping the economic potential of GB through its tourism and energy production sectors.

� Kakar said the road infrastructure of GB would be improved to enhance its connectivity with the rest of the country.

� He mentioned holding detailed meetings with local stakeholders and highlighted the importance of removing mutual misunderstandings.

� About financial problems faced by Gilgit Baltistan University, he said following his discussion with the vice-chancellor, the finance division had been directed to step in.

� As an inclusive approach, the prime minister said he had directed the caretaker information minister to telecast air talk shows on Pakistan Television in Gilgiti and Shina languages twice a week.

� Earlier, PM Kakar took a round of various departments of the hospital where he was briefed about the medical facilities.

� The 50-bed hospital contains emergency care, an intensive care unit, children's ward, cardiac surgery, and treatment sections. It was told that the hospital will become fully functional by June 2024.

�Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, Chief Minister GB, and senior officials were present.