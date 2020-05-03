One new COVID-19 positive case reported in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :One new case of novel coronavirus registered during last 24 hours in Attock district, the number of confirmed coronavirus positive cases rose to 50 on Sunday, Health department said.

According to a statement on the updated situation of coronavirus in Attock, the district focal person for COVID-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi confirmed the registration of one new case in Hazro tehsil of district.

The Hazro tehsil after Fatehjang become a hot spot of COVID-19 patients as with one death in the area, the number of positive patients in the area were increasing with each passing day.

Niazi informed that the man belongs to Shahkhail area of tehsil Hazro has recently returned from Karachi.

He said that three of the family members were tested after developing symptoms of coronavirus, in which one was tested positive and was shifted to district headquarters hospital Attock.

Dr Asif Arbab Niazi confirmed that the number of suspected patients also rose to 1078. He said that so far screening of 3411 persons have carried out in the area in which as many as 761 were tested negative while result of 267 were yet to be received.

He said that nine positive patients were under treatment at various health facilities while 24 wee quarantined across the district and all of them were in stable condition. He said that most of the positive cases were of local transmission in the district.