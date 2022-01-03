UrduPoint.com

One New Dengue Case Reported From Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 09:16 PM

One new dengue case reported from Punjab

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday said that during the last 24 hours, only one confirmed case of dengue has been reported across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday said that during the last 24 hours, only one confirmed case of dengue has been reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that a total of 20 patients were undergoing treatment across Punjab, out of which 20 patients were in Lahore hospitals while no any patient was under treatment in other districts of Punjab.

He said that during last 24 hours, 267,534 indoor locations and 57,955 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 40 locations, adding that in Lahore 48,777 indoor places and 7,969 outdoor locations were checked for dengue larvae and 39 positive containers were destroyed.

