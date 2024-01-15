One New Dengue Case Reported In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A new dengue case was reported in the province, bringing the total to 17 new patients
this year.
The latest case hailed from Sargodha district as confirmed by Health Secretary Punjab Ali Jan
Khan in a press statement issued here on Monday.
As no dengue patients was under treatment in Punjab hospitals.
Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan urged citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings
to prevent dengue.
During the past month, Lahore recorded a total of 10 dengue cases while Rawalpindi
and Faisalabad reported two cases each.
In an effort to combat dengue, the secretary health advised collaboration with the health
department teams. He emphasized the importance of citizens contacting the
health department's free helpline at 1033 for information, complaints, or dengue-related
medical assistance.
Recent Stories
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates
Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..
Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC
Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale
ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024
Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest six gamblers; recover Rs 25,000 stake money10 minutes ago
-
Watchman injures in theft attempt20 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 417 kg drugs in seven operations20 minutes ago
-
2 killed, several injured as passenger bus overturns in Gujranwala30 minutes ago
-
Excitement at peak as Gilgit-Baltistan's annual Winter Feast kicks off40 minutes ago
-
DC orders audit to check performance of price control magistrates50 minutes ago
-
District RO reviews polling arrangements1 hour ago
-
Two killed, five injured in various incidents1 hour ago
-
ECP rejects calls for postponing general elections1 hour ago
-
APHC slams BJP regime for imposing Hindutva agenda in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates1 hour ago
-
Ulema to highlight energy efficiency, conservation in Friday prayer sermons1 hour ago