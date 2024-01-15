One new dengue case reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A new dengue case was reported in the province, bringing the total to 17 new patients

this year.

The latest case hailed from Sargodha district as confirmed by Health Secretary Punjab Ali Jan

Khan in a press statement issued here on Monday.

As no dengue patients was under treatment in Punjab hospitals.

Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan urged citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings

to prevent dengue.

During the past month, Lahore recorded a total of 10 dengue cases while Rawalpindi

and Faisalabad reported two cases each.

In an effort to combat dengue, the secretary health advised collaboration with the health

department teams. He emphasized the importance of citizens contacting the

health department's free helpline at 1033 for information, complaints, or dengue-related

medical assistance.