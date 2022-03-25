One new dengue virus case reported in Punjab

One more case of dengue fever was reported in Punjab on Friday; however, no death was caused due to the fever in the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :One more case of dengue fever was reported in Punjab on Friday; however, no death was caused due to the fever in the last 24 hours.

The anti-dengue squad, working under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), conducted surveillance at 303,651 indoor and 77,600 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places.

According to the the P&SHD, the anti-dengue squad eliminated dengue larvae at 73 places across the province. Overall the situation of dengue is under control in the province due to the effective strategy of the government.

A total of 33 dengue cases have been reported so far during the current year, while one person is under treatment.