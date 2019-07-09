One of kidnapped child found critically injured succumbs to injuries in Hyderabad

One of the 2 siblings who were kidnapped from GOR Colony area on Monday night was found critically injured from Airport Road here Tuesday and later succumbed to injures in Liaquat University Hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :One of the 2 siblings who were kidnapped from GOR Colony area on Monday night was found critically injured Road here Tuesday and later succumbed to injures in Liaquat University Hospital.

According to GOR police station's SHO Zulfiqar Lashari, 10 years old Abdul Qadir was found in a critical condition suffering from multiple stab wounds of a knife.

He was shifted to Bhitai Hospital in Latifabad and later to LUH where he passed away, the SHO told.

He added that the child recorded his statement to the police prior to his death telling that their neighbour Usman Bengali alias Murghi Wala asked him and his sister to go along with him so that he could buy them confectionery.

The SHO said the suspect Bengali took Qadir and his 8 years old sister Rukhsar to the Airport Road where he stabbed Qadir and threw him along the roadside and took away his sister who still remains missing.

The Airport police and GOR police locked horns after the incident clashing over the jurisdiction matter for registration of the FIR.

The former argued that the children were kidnapped from the limits of GOR while the latter contended that Qadir was fatally injured in the area of the former.

The DIG Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Shaikh, who was approached by the bereaved family, ordered the GOR police to arrest the suspects and investigate the matter.

Father of the two siblings, Intizar Hussain, told the media that he was a watchman at a local school.

He said Qadir was second eldest among his 6 children while Rukhsar was the youngest among his children.

Hussain appealed the police authorities to recover his daughter and arrest the suspects.

The police sources informed that the police had arrested Bengali and his associate Abdullah but their arrest had not been declared so far.

The incident's FIR could not be lodged till the filing of this report.