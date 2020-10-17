UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Of Main Agendas Of Federal Govt Is Rule Of Law: Federal Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:34 PM

one of main agendas of federal govt is rule of law: Federal Law Minister

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that one of the main agendas of the federal government is the rule of law and the constitutional institutions of country are our honor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that one of the main agendas of the federal government is the rule of law and the constitutional institutions of country are our honor.

Addressing the 5th National Judicial Conference held here in Karachi on Saturday, the minister said that the federal government were working for welfare and development of country and the people as well.

If you have plans, all kinds of support would be extended, he said adding we don't want to let system deteriorate anymore.

He said further said that law ministry had amended some laws to facilitate the common people as they can get their issues resolved sooner.

Among them, some are inheritance law, he said adding women ombudsman (ombudswoman) was empowered to resolve some issues relating to women within three months and if a few of them were not resolved, ombudswomen can file the case in the court on behalf of victims (women).

Someone said the Panama case was a conspiracy, he said while asking did anyone say to buy Avenfield apartments.

We did not have an agenda to file a case against anyone, the law minister said adding we don t have fake accounts. If anyone was facing the charges, he or she should provide the money trail to end it, he added.

There was unwarranted criticism against the judiciary in Pakistan, the federal minister said asking only someone who does not know will criticize judiciary or he will deliberately say such things.

Such statements were an attack on the judiciary and should not be tolerated, Farogh Naseem added.

The institutions of Pakistan are our red line, everyone must respect the red line, and the situation in Pakistan has reached this point due to corrupt political leadership, the minister said.

Advisor for law to Chief Minister Sindh, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that thousands of cases were still pending in courts in Sindh province since many years.

There is a need of dialogue where the debate should be held "how we can improve the system to provide justice common people, he said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Attack Chief Minister Law Minister Buy Panama Money Women All Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE media professionals warn against impact of irr ..

6 minutes ago

Price control measures: Govt to set up Sahulat Baz ..

2 minutes ago

Mariam Almheiri participates in virtual CFS high-l ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition fails to attract people from KP during ..

2 minutes ago

Suspect in French Teacher Killing Lived in France ..

5 minutes ago

Martyred constable laid to rest

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.