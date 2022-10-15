UrduPoint.com

"One Of The Most Dangerous Nations," Biden Alleges Pakistan's Nukes Lack Cohesion

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 15, 2022

The US President says the US has a hunk of opportunities to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2022) United States President Joe Biden has objected to Pakistan's nuclear programme, saying that it lacks cohesion.

The US President has also called Pakistan as one of the most dangerous nations is Pakistan.

He has expressed these words while speaking about the aggressive attitude of Russia and China

during the US president's address at a democratic congressional campaign committee reception.

Biden said, "Did anybody think we would be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan,".

He also stated that he had spent more time with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping than any other head of state in the world, 68 hours of which was in person.

Referring to China President Jinping, Biden said that he "understands what he wants but has an enormous array of problems".

"How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," the US president said, adding that despite a lot going on, the US has a hunk of opportunities to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century.

Responding to Biden's criticism, PTI leader Asad Umar said that the "countries in glass houses should think before throwing stones at others."

He asked if Biden meant the United States by "nuclear country without cohesion".

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "After all his party is going after Donald Trump for trying to subvert the constitution and steal the last presidential election,".

