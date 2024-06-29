Open Menu

One Officer Killed, Another Abducted In Attack On Police Picket In Ghotki

Faizan Hashmi Published June 29, 2024 | 07:20 PM

One officer killed, another abducted in attack on police picket in Ghotki

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) In a brazen attack, bandits targeted a police picket near Ghotki, resulting in the martyrdom of one officer, injury to another, and the abduction of a third.

The bandits, who were reportedly armed with sophisticated weapons, launched a surprise attack on the Mubarak bridge police picket located within the limits of the Andal Sundarani police station in the early hours of the Saturday morning. The officers, who were caught off guard, put up a valiant fight, but were outnumbered and outgunned. Resulting in the martyrdom of one police officer, Sahib Dino Abbasi, and injuring another, Syed Ismail Shah.

After the attack, the robbers abducted an official, Fatah Sangi, and took him with them.

The injured officer has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while a search operation has been launched to rescue the abducted officer.

DIG Sukkur, Pir Mohammad Shah confirmed the incident and said that the attack by the Rahab Sher gang will not be forgiven in any case.

The attack has been widely condemned by law enforcement officials and political leaders. An investigation has been launched into the incident, and a heavy contingent of police and paramilitary forces has been deployed to the area to track down the bandits and ensure the safe recovery of the abducted officer.

The authorities have been urged to take measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Police Police Station Sukkur Ghotki

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final match: India decide to bat first against South Afri ..

4 minutes ago
 LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military ..

LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..

2 hours ago
 10 shops sealed for encroachment

10 shops sealed for encroachment

6 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

3 hours ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

3 hours ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

3 hours ago
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

3 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

4 hours ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

4 hours ago
 Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: ..

Five IS bombs found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque: UN agency

9 minutes ago
 Minister for monitoring quality of value added ure ..

Minister for monitoring quality of value added urea products

9 minutes ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan