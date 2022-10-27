UrduPoint.com

One Out Of Every Nine Women In Pakistan Suffering From Breast Cancer: Dr Rubaba

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 06:30 PM

One out of every nine women in Pakistan suffering from breast cancer: Dr Rubaba

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Science and IT, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday said that one out of every nine women in Pakistan was suffering from breast cancer.

Dr Rubaba expressed these views while addressing Breast Cancer Awareness Programme, as a special guest. The programme was jointly organized here by the Balochistan Rural Support Programme and the UNFPA.

The parliamentary secretary said that despite limited resources, it was possible to resolve a number of problems being faced by the people of Balochistan.

"For the formation of public policy, the availability of accurate data is very important, for which there is a need to establish database centres in all the districts of the province," she added.

The Ministry of Science and Information Technology would provide all possible support in that regard, she said.

Chairperson of Commission of Status of Women, Balochistan, Fauzia Shaheen, Chief Operating Officer of BRSP Sirajuddin Ghori, Anita Ahuja of UNFPA, Jahan Ara Tabasim, Shahida Habib Alizai, Rukhsana Baloch and others also addressed the gathering.

